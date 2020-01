SHREVEPORT, La. — An East Texas man is jailed in Louisiana after a bomb threat reportedly made at a Walmart. According to our news partner KETK, Shreveport police were called to the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway after receiving a call that there was a bomb in the building. Police searched the building and a bomb was not found. The suspected caller, 27-year old Dustin Spence of Hawkins, was arrested and booked on a charge of communicating false information of planned arson.