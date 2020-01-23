Today is Thursday January 23, 2020
‘Modern Family’ star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband are expecting their first child

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2020 at 12:19 pm
ABC/Robert Ashcroft(LOS ANGELES) — Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, are expecting their first child.

The Modern Family actor announced the exciting news during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night.

“Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone — if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all — but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” Ferguson told Corden, fellow guest Charlie Hunnam and the audience.

“I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going,” he joked.

The couple, who have been married since 2013, haven’t yet revealed the sex of the baby.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

