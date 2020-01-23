TYLER — 46-year-old Miles Brosang of Whitehouse, owner of Brosang’s Landscaping, has pleaded guilty in Tyler federal court to failure to pay payroll taxes. According to information presented in court, during the third quarter of 2015, the company withheld payroll taxes from its employees’ paychecks, including federal income taxes and Medicare and social security taxes. Officials say Brosang knew that his company was required to make deposits of the payroll taxes to the IRS on a periodic basis. The amount of taxes that should have been, and was not, paid in the 3rd quarter, is $49,704.47. The total of payroll taxes that should have been, and was not, paid is $229,552. Under federal statutes, Brosang faces up to five years in federal prison at sentencing.