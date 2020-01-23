Mohave County Sheriff’s Office(LITTLEFIELD, Ariz.) — A Utah man was arrested in Arizona when he got caught with nearly $3.7 million worth of drugs in his car, authorities said.

Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, of Sandy had four different substances on him that tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and THC, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found the drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 near Beaver Dam and Littlefield, authorities said.

Pederson “would not make eye contact with deputies and appeared extremely nervous” so authorities asked for a K-9 to assist, according to authorities. The K-9 alerted officials to the presence of narcotics.

In his car was 66 pounds of a liquid substance in jugs that tested positive for methamphetamine, six bricks of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, 2.2 pounds worth of a substance that tested positive for MDMA and 1,000 packages of candy-infused THC products, according to the sheriff’s office, who said the estimated street value was $3,696,720.

Pederson was charged with six felonies: dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.

He is being held at Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on $300,000 bail, online records show. It was not immediately clear if Pederson had obtained legal representation.

