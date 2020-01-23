TYLER — On Wednesday The Tyler City Council authorized the City Manager to execute a contract with Halff Associates to manage the third and final phase of the Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan. On Thursday, Tyler’s Jenny Wells told KTBB, “Phase 3 is bascially going to look at what are the solutions to the issues we’ve had as far as drainage goes. I’m sure you remember in 2016, we had a lot of rain which really helped us identify some of the trouble issues for the city of Tyler for drainage.”

After that the city council moved forward with a Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan. Wells described what is next with the plan, “The first 2 phases really helped the city identify what the issues were. It was a lot of data gathering, a lot of public meetings, it was talking to citizens, talking to company’s and finding out what those issues are.” According to the Wells, all of the relevant data and information gathered enables the city to take effective action steps moving forward, “so what phase 3 will do now is, take that information and report out on where the concrete issues are, it gives us the areas that needs to be addressed imediately, and how to move forward with that and put it into a capital improvement plan, so we can start getting construction on to mitigate the drainage issues, as well as how can we maintain for the future, so these issues will not be as relevant.”