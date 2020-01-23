Today is Thursday January 23, 2020
Former Equipment Manager Indicted on Charges of Molesting Football Player

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2020 at 4:34 pm
WHITEHOUSE — In November, a former Whitehouse ISD employee and equipment manager was accused of molesting a football player in 2010 and 2011. On Thursday our news partner KETK, reported William Aldridge, 28 was indicted in a recent Smith County Grand Jury session. The original charge is by a former Whitehouse football player, who says “Aldridge touched his private parts on two separate occasions.” Aldridge turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals in November of last year. The victim claims there were 2 separate incidents with Aldridge. The district was contacted by police in late October and Aldridge was placed on immediate leave and has since been fired by the district.

