Pelham Police Department(PELHAM, Ala.) — Authorities in Alabama say they have found a 13-year-old girl, who disappeared on her way to school.

Amberly Nicole Flores left her home in Pelham, Alabama, on Tuesday morning to walk to the school bus stop. But she never made it to school, according to the Pelham Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, Pelham police said they had found Amberly safe at a home in Huntsville, in northern Alabama, about two hours north of Pelham.

WATCH: Police Chief Pat Cheatwood announces Amberly Flores has been found and is safe. There is still much we don’t know right now. Once we have talked with her, we will release additional details, if warranted. Thank you to everyone who shared our information!#PelhamPD pic.twitter.com/RP70yeeMyT — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) January 23, 2020

“Right now it’s a feeling I’ve never felt in my life, to know that my daughter is alive,” her mother, Heather Morrison, told Birmingham ABC affiliate WBMA. “It’s something I’ll never take for granted again.”

Her mother said she was taken to the hospital and she was being interviewed by police.

It’s still unclear the details of her disappearance.



Prior to her being found, the girl’s parents said it was out of character for their daughter to not show up to school.

“She’s very good, a very good girl,” her father, Alfredo Flores, told WBMA. “This is the first time she go to school and not come back.”

Amberly had last been seen wearing a white jacket with blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack near the Green Park South mobile home park.

Surveillance video from the area showed the girl “willingly” get into a dark Mercedes SUV, police said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday issued an emergency missing child alert for Amberly.

The 13-year-old is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is just over 5-feet tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 911 or the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550.

