Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 5:49 am

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 124, Cleveland 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113

Dallas 133, Portland 125



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63

Houston 63, UConn 59

Colorado 78, Washington St. 56

Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70 — Double OT Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

