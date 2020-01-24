Today is Friday January 24, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 1/23/20

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 5:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 124, Cleveland 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113
Dallas 133, Portland 125

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63
Houston 63, UConn 59
Colorado 78, Washington St. 56
Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70 -- Double OT

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/23/20

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 5:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 124, Cleveland 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113
Dallas 133, Portland 125

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63
Houston 63, UConn 59
Colorado 78, Washington St. 56
Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70 -- Double OT

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement