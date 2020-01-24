iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Washington 124, Cleveland 112 L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113 Dallas 133, Portland 125 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63 Houston 63, UConn 59 Colorado 78, Washington St. 56 Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70 -- Double OT Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/23/20

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 5:43 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 124, Cleveland 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113

Dallas 133, Portland 125



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63

Houston 63, UConn 59

Colorado 78, Washington St. 56

Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70 -- Double OT



