Building explosion felt throughout northwest Houston
Posted/updated on:
January 24, 2020 at
7:04 am
Joey Charpentier/Twitter(HOUSTON) -- A building explosion at a manufacturing plant sent shock waves across northwest Houston early Friday morning.
The force of the explosion, at around 4:30 a.m. local time, rattled nearby windows and was felt throughout the area, according to residents.
The owner of the business, John Watson of Watson Grinding, says the blast was a propylene gas explosion.
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Several structures appeared to be destroyed in the blast, according to Houston ABC station KTRK-TV.
The explosion left an enormous pile of debris in the area between Gessner Road and Steffani Lane in Houston's Westbranch neighborhood, the station reported.
Firefighters extinguished a small blaze in the aftermath of the explosion.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
