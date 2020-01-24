HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say one person is missing following a large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston. The blast was reported about 4:30 a.m. Friday. It heavily damaged nearby buildings and homes, left rubble scattered in the area and was felt miles away. The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo later said one person was unaccounted for. A fire burned afterward at the site and people were told to avoid the area. Houston police blocked off streets in the area and checked on residents of nearby homes.