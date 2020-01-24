Today is Friday January 24, 2020
Police: 1 Missing after Building Explosion Shakes Houston

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 7:57 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say one person is missing following a large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston. The blast was reported about 4:30 a.m. Friday. It heavily damaged nearby buildings and homes, left rubble scattered in the area and was felt miles away. The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo later said one person was unaccounted for. A fire burned afterward at the site and people were told to avoid the area. Houston police blocked off streets in the area and checked on residents of nearby homes.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

