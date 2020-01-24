ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) “Ah, ‘The Negotiator!'” Ewan McGregor is living up to his character Obi-Wan Kenobi’s flair for diplomacy, putting a positive spin on a much-hyped pause in production of his Disney+ Kenobi series.

An online firestorm erupted after news broke Thursday that script issues forced a halt in production on the series, which takes place before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

However, at a Los Angeles press event promoting his upcoming film Birds of Prey Thursday evening, McGregor told The Wrap that the hype was overblown. “We just pushed the shoot to the beginning of next year,” he explained. “The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it.”

McGregor added, “All this bulls*** about creative differences and all that stuff is, none of it true.”

Instead, website insists, McGregor seemed to suggest that the replacing of the series’ writer Hossein Amini could have something to do with fan reaction to the last Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker. “…Episode IX came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on [Kenobi],” the actor noted. “So they slid the shoot. It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online.”

