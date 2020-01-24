UPSHUR COUNTY — A Smith County woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Upshur County. According to our news partner KETK, Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Williams was offered a 20 year sentence by the state, but elected for a jury to decide her punishment. Williams faced an enhanced punishment range of 15 years to life rather than the normal punishment range of 5-99 years or life in prison, due to previous felony convictions.