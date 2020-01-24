Today is Friday January 24, 2020
Harrison County Man Sentenced for Distribution

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 11:45 am
MARSHALL, Texas – A 31-year-old Hallsville man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations the Eastern District of Texas said on Friday. Mark McLean Farmer pleaded guilty last summer, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of anabolic steroids and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. Information presented in court showed Farmer conspiring to distribute at least 2,500 units of anabolic steroids.

