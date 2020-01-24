TYLER — Smith County officials met for a transportation safety meeting Thursday and heard some shocking stats about the number of deaths on East Texas roads. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler has the 2nd most fatalities per 1,000 people in the state. Tyler Mayor Martin Hines says the statistic given does not factor in the amount of people traveling into Tyler, tilting those numbers. “There’s a lot more traveling on the roads leading into Tyler and Smith County than most MPO’s, or the MPO’s cover a larger area. So the numbers are somewhat skewed.”