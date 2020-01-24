TYLER –Graveside services for Bill R. Day, 84, of Tyler will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation for the Tyler business owner will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Day, who died on Tuesday, opened Bill Day Tire Center in 1971. With Day’s leadership, the business grew to 4 locations. Day is described as an innovator and was one of the first dealers in the country to advertise tires on television, winning numerous awards. Bill Day Tire will celebrate its 49th year in 2020. Bill was still active in the business with his family until his death.