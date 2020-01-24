MivPiv/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon now says 34 American service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) following the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack on the Al Asad airbase in western Iraq.

Half of the service members have returned to duty, while the remaining 17 service members have been flown to Germany and the United States for further observation.

The updated numbers are a significant increase over last week’s disclosure that 11 service members had received treatment for possible Traumatic Brain Injuries.

Initially the Pentagon had said that there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the Iranian missile attack on the base that is home to 2,000 service members.

