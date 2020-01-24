Silver Alert issued for Notre Dame student believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Notre Dame Police Department(NOTRE DAME, Ind.) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a University of Notre Dame student who was last seen Tuesday and is believed to be in "extreme danger."



Annrose Jerry, 21, has not been seen since 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at Coleman-Morse Hall on the Notre Dame, Ind., campus, located about 150 miles north of Indianapolis, according to a statement from the university.



University police issued a Silver Alert for her Thursday evening, saying they believe she is "in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."



Police did not immediately respond to ABC News on Friday for more details.



A spokeswoman for the university told ABC News there was no new information on Jerry's disappearance.



She is a senior at Notre Dame and resides on campus, the university said.



Jerry is described as 5'5" with dark hair. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle-length skirt or dress.



Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.



