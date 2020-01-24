TYLER — Andy’s Frozen Custard will be opening a second location on the square in downtown Tyler, according to a release from the company. Dubbed “Andy’s Downtown”, the new location will offer indoor dining as opposed to the South Broadway location which features drive-thru or walk-up style. Galen Taylor, Owner Operator of Tyler Andy’s locations say, “they are excited about moving north.” Taylor says, “We see the Tyler Square as a great location that will give us the opportunity to serve even more people in Tyler.”

In 2006, the South Broadway location opened as the first Andy’s in Texas and only the ninth in the nation. The store has since grown to nearly 90 locations. The downtown location is set to open in the spring of 2020. An exact opening date has not been announced. Taylor concluded, “We are excited about the future of downtown Tyler and can’t wait to hear ‘We love Andy’s!’ in Downtown Tyler.”