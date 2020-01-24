TYLER -Jack Elementary School is helping ‘Tie Up Tyler ISD.’ Jennifer Hines told KTBB on Friday, “the student’s have set a goal to collect 500 pairs of new lace-up tennis shoes by February 4, and the school has already distributed a few pairs to another campus.” The TISD Director of Communications continued, “as of yesterday, because they have not counted the totals brought in today, they are already at 381 pairs of tennis shoes, and these are tennis shoes for boys and girls of all sizes.”

Organizers say, “they are needing sizes for some of the younger kids; like pre-k and kindergartners, sizes 4 to size 8; and for the older students in high school sizes 10, 11, 12.” Jack Elementary is also collecting new pairs of socks to accompany the new pairs of footwear. If you would like to get involved you can drop off your donations at Jack Elementary on Balsam Gap.