TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Fire Department Captain Stuart Weatherford, has died after a battle with cancer. The admired firefighter was commemorated by the Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association that posted a tribute to the Captain on their Facebook page. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we report the passing of beloved Tyler Fire Captain Stuart Weatherford, from occupational cancer. There are not enough words to accurately describe the caliber of man that Stuart exemplified in every aspect of his life. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers!” Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.