Today is Friday January 24, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler Fire Captain Dies after Battle with Cancer

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 4:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Fire Department Captain Stuart Weatherford, has died after a battle with cancer. The admired firefighter was commemorated by the Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association that posted a tribute to the Captain on their Facebook page. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we report the passing of beloved Tyler Fire Captain Stuart Weatherford, from occupational cancer. There are not enough words to accurately describe the caliber of man that Stuart exemplified in every aspect of his life. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers!” Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Tyler Fire Captain Dies after Battle with Cancer

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2020 at 4:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Fire Department Captain Stuart Weatherford, has died after a battle with cancer. The admired firefighter was commemorated by the Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association that posted a tribute to the Captain on their Facebook page. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we report the passing of beloved Tyler Fire Captain Stuart Weatherford, from occupational cancer. There are not enough words to accurately describe the caliber of man that Stuart exemplified in every aspect of his life. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers!” Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement