LONGVIEW — Longview police have released the victim’s identity and a vehicle description as they continue to investigate a fatal hit and run. John Garnett Page, 65, was killed after being struck by a vehicle just after 6:30 p.m. January 17 on N. 4th Street. According to our news partner KETK, officers said Page was attempting to cross the street in a wheelchair. The driver fled the scene. Page died after being taken to a local hospital.

The vehicle (pictured at left) is described as a charcoal, dark gray, or dark pewter 1999-2006 Chevrolet or GMC club cab pickup, fleet-side (not step-side), with a chrome strip on the lower door guard. The truck also looks to have chrome mirrors, chrome front and rear bumpers, and factory gray wheels. As a result of the crash, the pickup will have front center to front right damage, a possible headlight out, a broken driver side mirror with missing glass, and possible damage to the hood and grill. Police are asking anyone with leads to contact them as soon as possible at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.