Today is Saturday January 25, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Longview Police Release Victim’s ID, Vehicle Description in Fatal Hit and Run

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2020 at 8:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — Longview police have released the victim’s identity and a vehicle description as they continue to investigate a fatal hit and run. John Garnett Page, 65, was killed after being struck by a vehicle just after 6:30 p.m. January 17 on N. 4th Street. According to our news partner KETK, officers said Page was attempting to cross the street in a wheelchair. The driver fled the scene. Page died after being taken to a local hospital.

The vehicle (pictured at left) is described as a charcoal, dark gray, or dark pewter 1999-2006 Chevrolet or GMC club cab pickup, fleet-side (not step-side), with a chrome strip on the lower door guard. The truck also looks to have chrome mirrors, chrome front and rear bumpers, and factory gray wheels. As a result of the crash, the pickup will have front center to front right damage, a possible headlight out, a broken driver side mirror with missing glass, and possible damage to the hood and grill. Police are asking anyone with leads to contact them as soon as possible at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

Longview Police Release Victim’s ID, Vehicle Description in Fatal Hit and Run

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2020 at 8:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — Longview police have released the victim’s identity and a vehicle description as they continue to investigate a fatal hit and run. John Garnett Page, 65, was killed after being struck by a vehicle just after 6:30 p.m. January 17 on N. 4th Street. According to our news partner KETK, officers said Page was attempting to cross the street in a wheelchair. The driver fled the scene. Page died after being taken to a local hospital.

The vehicle (pictured at left) is described as a charcoal, dark gray, or dark pewter 1999-2006 Chevrolet or GMC club cab pickup, fleet-side (not step-side), with a chrome strip on the lower door guard. The truck also looks to have chrome mirrors, chrome front and rear bumpers, and factory gray wheels. As a result of the crash, the pickup will have front center to front right damage, a possible headlight out, a broken driver side mirror with missing glass, and possible damage to the hood and grill. Police are asking anyone with leads to contact them as soon as possible at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement