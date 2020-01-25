TYLER — Nine people have been arrested under a 42-count federal indictment on allegations of trafficking methamphetamine in Smith, Cherokee, and Rusk counties. They’re named as Alexa Leigh Brown, 50, of Tyler; Stanley Wayne Hunter, 43, of Troup; David Raymond Lusk, 41, of Jacksonville; Johnathan Rudy Duke, 30, of Reklaw; Anthony Russell Hamilton, 42, of Tyler; Donald Ray Carr, 55, of Tyler; Justin Ray Carr, 32, of Tyler; Joseph Paul Melancon, 46, of Henderson; and Tonya Hudson Hammonds, 46, of Troup. The indictment also includes firearms charges for several defendants. Many of the charged offenses carry a statutory penalty range that includes life in prison. This case is the result of a nearly two-year joint investigation by a total of eleven agencies.