MIDLAND (AP) – A 3-year-old girl has been shot in a gunfight between police and a 16-year-old male suspect during a drug raid at a West Texas house. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Midland police officers were serving a search warrant at a house near Hogan Park in eastern Midland Wednesday night when a gunfight ensued with the teenage suspect that wounded the child. DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said Friday that the girl was in stable condition at a hospital and the teen was captured. It was unclear if they were related, and Villarreal had no further information on the child.