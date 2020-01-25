TYLER — A popular restaurant chain will soon add to its longtime presence in Tyler with a location on the bustling Old Jacksonville Highway. According to a news release, the Braum’s store will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 28, at 6:00 a.m. The new store will host a grand opening celebration February 10-16. The location features what’s termed “a very sleek and modern design with nearly 6,000 square feet, double drive-through windows and seating for about 80 guests.” This brings the total Braum’s stores in operation to 281 in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.