HAYDEN, Alabama — There are many cases of people losing their rings. And, sadly, most of the time they’re never found. But for one woman near Birmingham, Alabama, her class ring was found 600 miles away in Rusk, Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Barnes graduated from Hayden High School in Alabama in 2004. And she’s never been to Rusk. Somehow, though, a 13-year-old student found her class ring on his school bus, in Rusk, and turned it into his teacher. The teacher took to Facebook to find its owner. Through the magic of Facebook, she found Barnes, who was elated over the discovery of her long-lost ring. The teacher will be mailing the ring back to her. For now, it’s still a mystery how the ring traveled 600 miles away to little Rusk, Texas.