TYLER — Here’s a look at TxDOT’s planned construction and maintenance work around the Tyler District during the week of January 27. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue rehab operations on SH 64 at Arp. A second crew will conduct milling operations on FM 15 between Troup and Wright City before moving to Loop 323 at Kinsey Drive in Tyler to perform ditch maintenance. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct pavement repairs at the intersection of FM 349 and SH 322 near the Gregg County Airport. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/005-2020.html for a complete work at work around the district.