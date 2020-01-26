KABC(LOS ANGELES) — (WASHINGTON) — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is among five people who died in a helicopter crash in the wealthy Southern California residential neighborhood of Calabasas, ABC News has confirmed.

There were no survivors in the crash around 10 a.m. local time Sunday, fire officials said in a press conference. None of the other victims have been identified.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances, a spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News.

Witnesses who were mountain biking in the area saw the helicopter in distress, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda told reporters. It is not known whether the pilot alerted over radio that the aircraft was in distress, Imbrenda said.

It is unclear who the helicopter belonged to or where it originated from and was going to. Firefighters are working on containing the fire that resulted.

Bryant was 41 years old.

He was drafted to the NBA out of high school in 1996 and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships. He was awarded NBA MVP in 2008 and NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant won gold medals as a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

LeBron James surpassed Bryant on the all-time scoring list on Saturday during the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant tweeted at James congratulating him on beating his record.

In 2018, Bryant won an academy away for his animated short “Dear Basketball,” based on a poem he wrote in 2015 when he announced his retirement.

The Lakers’ next game will be against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday at the Staples Center at 7 p.m. PT.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

