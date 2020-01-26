Today is Sunday January 26, 2020
Man Pinned Between Vehicles after Fight with Wife

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2020 at 3:53 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say an argument between a couple ended with the husband being pinned between two vehicles when his wife lost control of her car as she tried to get away from her spouse after he assaulted her and her father. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the couple was arguing around 2 a.m. Sunday when Dimas Romero-Santana assaulted his father-in-law. When his wife tried to leave the scene in her car, Romero-Santana reached into the vehicle and pulled her hair, causing his wife to lose control and pin him against another vehicle. Romero-Santana, who is hospitalized in stable condition, has been charged with two counts of assault.

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say an argument between a couple ended with the husband being pinned between two vehicles when his wife lost control of her car as she tried to get away from her spouse after he assaulted her and her father. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the couple was arguing around 2 a.m. Sunday when Dimas Romero-Santana assaulted his father-in-law. When his wife tried to leave the scene in her car, Romero-Santana reached into the vehicle and pulled her hair, causing his wife to lose control and pin him against another vehicle. Romero-Santana, who is hospitalized in stable condition, has been charged with two counts of assault.

