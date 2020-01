TYLER — Residents are invited to an informational meeting about the Tyler Bike Stripes project that the city of Tyler will sponsor this Thursday. The meeting will be informative about the 50 miles of bicycle lanes throughout Tyler. The informational come-and-go open house will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Tyler Rose Center, on Rose Park Dr. Residents will be able to ask questions, provide comments and review the plans and maps showing where the lines will be painted on the roadways.