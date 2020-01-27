DNY59/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Federal prosecutors in New York along with the FBI have asked to interview Prince Andrew as part of their ongoing criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman for the Southern District of New York said Monday. Standing outside Epstein's East 71st Street mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Berman said Prince Andrew, despite his public offer of cooperation, has so far provided none. The FBI has reached out to the prince's lawyers to no avail so far, he said. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NY feds seek interview with Prince Andrew as part of Epstein investigation

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2020 at 10:55 am

DNY59/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Federal prosecutors in New York along with the FBI have asked to interview Prince Andrew as part of their ongoing criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman for the Southern District of New York said Monday.



Standing outside Epstein's East 71st Street mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Berman said Prince Andrew, despite his public offer of cooperation, has so far provided none. The FBI has reached out to the prince's lawyers to no avail so far, he said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back