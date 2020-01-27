TYLER — Nearly 3.6 million students are eligilble for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. On Monday the University of Texas at Tyler University Academy Tyler announced that Tejas Narayanan, a senior,has been named one of the candidates moving forward. Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors placed on graduating high school seniors. Up to 161 scholars will be chosen to represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.

“We are extremely proud of Tejas. He is an example of how exceptional our students are, and we look forward to the great things he will accomplish,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, University Academy superintendent. Scholars are selected based on superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities. “Tejas is a well-rounded student who successfully balances the schedules of school, work and extra-curricular activities, so he is certainly deserving of this honor,” said Kathy Parker, district academic counselor. A dual credit scholar with more than 50 hours of UT Tyler credits. He was a Texas High School Aerospace Scholar at the NASA Johnson Space Center, spending a week working with a team to design a human mission to Mars.