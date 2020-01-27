Ben Rothstein/© 2019 CTMG, Inc. (NEW YORK) — It wasn’t much of a contest between Bad Boys for Life and newcomer The Gentlemen in the weekend box office.

Bad Boys for Life, the third movie in the Martin Lawrence Bad Boys franchise, easily took the top spot with a $34 million haul in its second week. Overall, the R-rated comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence grossed $120.6 domestically.

Rising to second place thanks to its Oscar momentum was World War I drama 1917. The Sam Mendes-directed film, which stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch added an impressive $15.8 million domestically in its fifth weekend. Worldwide, its earnings have topped $200.5 million.

Falling to third place this week is the Robert Downey Jr. led Dolittle with $12.5 million.

Opening below-expectations was Guy Ritchie‘s star-studded ensemble movie The Gentlemen. The gangster flick stars Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, and Charlie Hunnam opened to positive reviews but lukewarm sales of $11 million.

The weekend’s only other newcomer, horror flick The Turning scraped up a meager $7.3 million sixth-place finish.

Rounding out the top five was Jumanji: The Next Level with an additional $7.9 million.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Bad Boy for Life, $34 million

2. 1917, $15.8 million

3. Dolittle, $12.5 million

4. The Gentlemen, $11 million

5. Jumanji: The Next Level, $7.9 million

6. The Turning, $7.3 million

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, $5.2 million

8. Little Women, $4.7 million

9. Just Mercy, $4.1 million

10. Knives Out, $3.7 million

