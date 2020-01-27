TYLER — Tyler Junior College’s Dr. Betsy Ott, will be speaking on the subject of “Climate Change and the Global Order” at this weeks Great Decisions Global Affairs Program. The presentation begins Wednesday at noon at the Tyler Public Library. Ott’s teaching fields include Biology, Human Anatomy and Physiology. She earned her doctoral degree in Forestry with a research area of biodiversity in plantation understory and was elected President of the National Association of Biology Teachers in 2004.

The topics for the remaining series include:

Feb. 5: Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking (Presenter: Dr. David Scott)

Feb. 12: U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle (Presenter: Dr. Colin Snider)

Feb. 19: India and Pakistan (Presenter: Dr. Jeffrey Crean)

Feb. 26: Red Sea Security (Presenter: Dr. John Barrett)

Mar. 4: Artificial Intelligence and Data (Dr. Robert Schumaker)