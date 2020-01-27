TYLER — The Literacy Council of Tyler will host their annual donor appreciation luncheon this week. Executive Director Nancy Crawford told KTBB on Monday, “the council helps no less than 2,000 adults annually and will take this opportunity to update donors on the progress made in the past year.” On Wednesday, the council will Honor Tim and Michelle Brookshire as this years “Circle of Honor Donors.”

The gathering also includes former student Indira Karimova who will share how the LCOT helped shape her life. The event takes place at Willow Brook Country Club from 11:30 am -1:00 pm. For more information on the Literacy Council of Tyler, you are encouraged to call 903-533-0330 or visit them online. http://lcotyler.org/