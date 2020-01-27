TYLER – On Tuesday Tyler ISD is inviting the community to an eye-popping open house event of the recently completed state of the art academic and administrative wing of John Tyler High School. The campus renovation is part of the $89 million campus project. Which comes from the TISD $198 million BOND2017 project. Organizers say the come-and-go event will give guests the opportunity to view the modern, collegiate-inspired space.

The recently completed academic and administrative wing of the campus marks the second stage of completion for the BOND2017 project. Phase I saw the completion of a practice gymnasium. Now that students and staff have moved into the academic and administrative wing (Phase II), work will now focus on demolition, renovations, and additions to the existing campus structures, including the completion of a state of the art Fine Arts Center that will seat approximately 1,000 guests. Tuesday’s open house is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m.