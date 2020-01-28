Today is Tuesday January 28, 2020
New Assessment Shows 450 Structures Damaged by Houston Blast

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2020 at 4:17 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A new assessment of the impacts from last week’s massive explosion at a warehouse in Houston that killed two workers and injured 20 others shows that 450 structures were damaged. Most of them were homes. The new total, released Monday, is more than double the initial assessment of about 200 structures damaged in the explosion early Friday at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing. Also Monday, the family of one of the men killed, Frank Flores, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Watson. The company has declined to comment on the fourth civil lawsuit it is facing in the wake of the blast.

