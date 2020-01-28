TYLER — The 2020 Cattle Barons’ Gala is right around the corner. The head of this year’s gala announced Aaron Watson will be headlining the event. Back in August of 2019, the theme for 2020 was announced: Pistols and Pearls. The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. “Fundraising efforts for the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala have already started with more than $22,000 collected during the ’50 Mile Ride for the Cure’ in October. Trail riders participated in the three-day trail ride that was chaired by Erica Schovanec, who also participated as a rider.” – Melissa Ivey, ACS-Tyler’s Senior Development Manager Distinguished Events.