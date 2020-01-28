EL PASO (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified a mystery man who was seen on surveillance video saving a baby during last year’s mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people. El Paso police say they’ve confirmed that Lazaro Ponce is the man seen in the footage. Ponce tells the El Paso Times that he and his wife were homeless and living at a makeshift camp near the Walmart at the time of the shooting. Ponce told the newspaper that he helped the baby, a man in a wheelchair and an elderly woman who had been shot. He says he’s now living and working in Memphis, Tennessee.