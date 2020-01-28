Today is Tuesday January 28, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aaron Watson to Headline Tyler Cattle Barons Gala

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2020 at 11:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The 2020 Cattle Barons’ Gala is fast approaching. On Tuesday, Jennifer Gaston told KTBB this year’s gala features Aaron Watson as the headlining act, “We are excited to have this native Texan and he is excited about our cause and to be in Tyler.” The theme for 2020 is “Pistols and Pearls.” The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. Fundraising efforts for the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala have already started with almost $23,000 earned with the ’50 Mile Ride for the Cure’.

Trail riders participated in the three-day trail ride that was chaired by Erica Schovanec.” This years Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala will take place on June June 13.

Aaron Watson to Headline Tyler Cattle Barons Gala

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2020 at 11:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The 2020 Cattle Barons’ Gala is fast approaching. On Tuesday, Jennifer Gaston told KTBB this year’s gala features Aaron Watson as the headlining act, “We are excited to have this native Texan and he is excited about our cause and to be in Tyler.” The theme for 2020 is “Pistols and Pearls.” The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. Fundraising efforts for the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala have already started with almost $23,000 earned with the ’50 Mile Ride for the Cure’.

Trail riders participated in the three-day trail ride that was chaired by Erica Schovanec.” This years Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala will take place on June June 13.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement