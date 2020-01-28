TYLER — The 2020 Cattle Barons’ Gala is fast approaching. On Tuesday, Jennifer Gaston told KTBB this year’s gala features Aaron Watson as the headlining act, “We are excited to have this native Texan and he is excited about our cause and to be in Tyler.” The theme for 2020 is “Pistols and Pearls.” The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. Fundraising efforts for the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala have already started with almost $23,000 earned with the ’50 Mile Ride for the Cure’.

Trail riders participated in the three-day trail ride that was chaired by Erica Schovanec.” This years Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala will take place on June June 13.