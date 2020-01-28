TYLER — East Texas businesses are combining efforts again this year to remind adults not to provide alcohol to minors during the Super Bowl. On Tuesday Rebecca Smith told KTBB how the initiative works, “We know that lots of alcohol is consumed during the Super Bowl.” The coalition coordinator for the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition continued, “So it is important not only, to not provide any alcohol to minors at Super Bowl parties, but to use that time to talk to them about the dangers and your disapproval in a loving way as well.”

The sticker campaign is two-fold: One set of stickers goes up on alcohol coolers at local retailers. Those stickers read: “Warning: Providing alcohol to someone under the age of 21 is illegal. The penalty: Up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.” The other set of stickers will be placed on to-go packages and reads “Mealtime is a great place to start the conversation with your teens about underage drinking,” and includes a QR code that links to a website with more information, dontprovideetx.com.