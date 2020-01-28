Pregnant mom and infant son found dead in park ruled a murder-suicide
Posted/updated on:
January 28, 2020 at
11:37 am
mputsylo/iStock(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) -- The bodies of a pregnant mother and her infant son, which were found shot to death in Rocky Mountain National Park last week, was ruled a murder-suicide, investigators said.
Police in Colorado Springs were notified during the afternoon of Jan. 24, of a "suicidal subject" that was nearby the intersection of Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance of the park. When park rangers arrived near Upper Beaver Meadows Road, a car belonging to Tristen Watson was found unoccupied, according to a press release issued by the National Park Service (NPS).
The park rangers found the bodies of 24-year-old Tristen Watson with 17-month-old Christopher Watson. They were both deceased and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner's Office, which ruled their deaths a murder-suicide, according to an announcement by the NPS on Monday.
The mother and son died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's office.
Pregnant mom and infant son found dead in park ruled a murder-suicide
Posted/updated on:
January 28, 2020 at
11:37 am
mputsylo/iStock(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) -- The bodies of a pregnant mother and her infant son, which were found shot to death in Rocky Mountain National Park last week, was ruled a murder-suicide, investigators said.
Police in Colorado Springs were notified during the afternoon of Jan. 24, of a "suicidal subject" that was nearby the intersection of Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance of the park. When park rangers arrived near Upper Beaver Meadows Road, a car belonging to Tristen Watson was found unoccupied, according to a press release issued by the National Park Service (NPS).
The park rangers found the bodies of 24-year-old Tristen Watson with 17-month-old Christopher Watson. They were both deceased and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner's Office, which ruled their deaths a murder-suicide, according to an announcement by the NPS on Monday.
The mother and son died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's office.