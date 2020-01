LAKE CITY, FL — A Tyler woman has been identified as the pilot of a small plane crash in Florida. Our news partner KETK reported fatality Monday, after the plane took off from a local airport and crashed into a house nearby. The house caught fire, but a mother and son inside the home were uninjured. Salena Short, 61, was flying solo, at the time of the accident. She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and received her license to fly in 2017.