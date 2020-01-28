TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be over-seeing the next Civil Service Exam for the position of police cadet on Saturday, February 15th at 9:00 am. The testing will be carried out at Tyler Junior College West on S SW Loop 323. Info App packets can be picked up at Tyler City Hall or by clicking the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/police-department/careers/recruiting/applicant-notification-and-minimum-requirements.

Applications must be turned in by Friday, February 7 th at 5:00 p.m. at Tyler City Hall. Contact Detective Conley at 903-531-1080 or Detective Jasper at 903-535-0154 with questions.