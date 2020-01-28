TYLER –With property taxes due Friday, Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said his office will stay open later Thursday and Friday, and he will add a drive-thru option on Friday. As of Tuesday, the Smith County Tax Office has deposited $247 million in property tax payments. That is about $14 million more than this time last year. Barber’s office mailed out 186,000 tax statements last October. The bills are due upon receipt, and to avoid delinquency must be paid online, walked in or postmarked by January 31, 2020.

The Tax Office, is located in the Cotton Belt Building on W. Front St. and will be open until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Barber will also be set up in the parking lot on Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. so people can drive-thru and pay.Those payments need to be checks placed in an envelope with the taxpayer’s phone number written on them in case there are any issues with the payment, he said. Taxpayers are encouraged to go online at publictax.smith-county.com to pay their tax bills, which is the easiest and fastest way to pay, Barber said. When you pay online with an e-check (bank account and routing numbers are needed), it is free. You can skip the line at the Tax Office and do not have to pay postage, Barber said. It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to make sure all accounts are included and banking information is correct to avoid additional fees. The Tax Office also takes payments in person with cash, check, money order and debit or credit cards. A 2.5 percent fee is added to debit or credit card payments. Barber said his office does take partial payments, and he encourages people to pay what they can, when they can since late fees are only added to the balance due. Once delinquent, 7 percent penalties and interest are added to what is due. Those fees increase by 2 percent for each month payments are late. If the property taxes are not paid by July 1, 2020, there are 33 percent in penalty, interest and collection fees added to the account, Barber said. For those who have paid off their mortgage company within the last year, and who have not received a property tax bill directly, Barber asks them to call his office as soon as possible. Everyone who owns property in the state of Texas owes property taxes unless exempted by law, he said. The Tax Office is located in the Cotton Belt Building, at 1517 W. Front St. in Tyler. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until 5 p.m., this Thursday and Friday only. Property tax payments can also be made in person at the Tax Office Branches, at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale; and in Noonday, at 15405 Highway 155 South. For more information, call 903-590-2920.