(NEW CANAAN, Conn.) — Immediately after Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos mysteriously vanished in May 2019 during a custody dispute, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was under suspicion.

But it wasn’t until January 2020 that Fotis Dulos was arrested for her murder, and a few weeks after later was hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt.

The body of Jennifer Dulos has never been found.

Here’s a timeline of the case, from the divorce filing to her husband’s arrest and hospitalization.



2017: A contentious separation

Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos married in 2004 and filed for divorce in 2017.

In 2017, Jennifer Dulos filed for an emergency order for full custody of their five children, which was denied, court documents show. Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were granted shared custody of the children until the end of the divorce proceedings.

Jennifer Dulos alleged that her husband exhibited intensifying “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior,” stating that she was afraid for her safety as well as the physical safety and emotional well-being of their children.

The New Canaan mother alleged that Fotis Dulos threatened to kidnap their children in May 2017 if she did not agree to his terms in the divorce settlement and that he had bought a gun that year.

She alleged that on June 3, 2017, Fotis Dulos “became enraged, appeared out of control, and blamed me for scheduling activities for the children on a Saturday morning… I was scared and tried to leave the room. He followed me upstairs and into a bedroom,where he shut the door and blocked it so that I was trapped as he verbally attacked me and physically intimidated me.”

“I am afraid of my Husband,” Jennifer Dulos alleged. “I know that filing for divorce, and filing this Motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

In Fotis Dulos’ amended reply to the motion, he claimed he legally bought the gun in 2017 for home security.

He denied exhibiting “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and/or controlling behavior.”

Fotis Dulos stated that he never threatened to kidnap the children and never “physically threatened, stalked or assaulted” his wife.

Fotis Dulos also stated that his wife called him a psychopath and told the children that he does not care about them. In addition, Fotis Dulos claimed that his wife said to the children, “I will make sure this divorce takes two and a half years,” and “I can have the Mafia break your dad’s legs with a baseball bat.”

Fotis Dulos said in a Dec. 2017 email to his wife: “our children deserve a mother AND a father, not one or the other. And if we cannot live together, we can at least get along for their sake and benefit.”



May 2019: Jennifer Dulos vanishes

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on May 24, 2019.

She was last heard from while dropping off her children at school, according to police, who say she was believed to be driving her 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban at the time.

Her vehicle was later found near Waveny Park in New Canaan, police said.

Investigators believe Jennifer Dulos suffered a “serious physical assault” in her garage, where blood stains and blood spatter were found, according to arrest warrants.

“We miss her beyond measure — her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies,” family spokesperson Carrie Luft said in a statement.

The Dulos’ five children remain in the custody of Jennifer Dulos’ mother.

June 2019: Arrests

Fotis Dulos, 51, of Farmington, and his live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested on June 1, charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, according to authorities.

They both pleaded not guilty.

Clothes and sponges with Jennifer Dulos’ blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where the documents said surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be Fotis Dulos disposing of garbage bags in multiple receptacles, according to the documents. A woman in the passenger seat of the man’s car fit the appearance of Troconis, according to the documents.

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ attorney, told ABC News on June 11 that he can’t account for the surveillance footage or the bags in the dumpster. But he insists his client didn’t kill his wife and doesn’t know where she is.

Based on the timeline of the day Jennifer Dulos went missing, “it seems to be implausible” that Fotis Dulos could have killed her, his attorney said at the time.

“The alibi is enormous,” Pattis said. “We are anxious to meet those accusations and clear his name.”



July 2019: Fotis Dulos speaks out



Fotis Dulos released a rare public statement in July, saying he understands “the public’s perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case.”

“But I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same,” he said.

“My children are the center of my world,” he also said. “I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything IS going to be alright eventually.”



September 2019: Another arrest

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested again in September on another charge of tampering with evidence. They pleaded not guilty.

January 2020: Murder charges

Fotis Dulos was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police at his home on Jan. 7, 2020, and was charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping, police said.

Authorities allege Jennifer Dulos was killed at her home on May 24, 2019 between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m — after she returned from taking her children to school, according to an arrest warrant.

Police claim Fotis Dulos bound Jennifer Dulos with zip ties, put her inside her own car and cleaned the garage, according to an arrest warrant.

Pattis told ABC News, “Mr. Dulos has contended he’s not guilty.”

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Kent Mahwinney, an attorney and a friend of Fotis Dulos, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

January 2020: Fotis Dulos hospitalized in critical condition



On Jan. 28, 2020, Fotis Dulos was hospitalized in critical condition to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, after his attorney said he attempted suicide at his Farmington, Connecticut, home.

After Fotis Dulos failed to show up for his emergency bail hearing, officers performed a wellness check at his house, according to the Farmington police.

Through a window, the officers saw him in the garage. Fotis Dulos was unresponsive, but officers determined CPR was required and called for an ambulance.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” said Pattis.

