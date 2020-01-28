The soldiers appeared attentive and content as they tended to their new furry friends.
The army also helped to build climbing mounts inside the park, according to the army.
Tens of thousands of koalas have perished since the bushfires began in September. More than half of the population may have died, Sam Mitchell, co-owner of the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, told The Guardian earlier this month.
The slow-moving koalas are often unable to escape the flames fast enough as they burn from treetop to treetop.
Australians are doubtful that the country's wildlife will be able to fully recover as the fire season continues for several months. As many as a billion animals are feared dead, experts have estimated.
The soldiers appeared attentive and content as they tended to their new furry friends.
The army also helped to build climbing mounts inside the park, according to the army.
Tens of thousands of koalas have perished since the bushfires began in September. More than half of the population may have died, Sam Mitchell, co-owner of the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, told The Guardian earlier this month.
The slow-moving koalas are often unable to escape the flames fast enough as they burn from treetop to treetop.
Australians are doubtful that the country's wildlife will be able to fully recover as the fire season continues for several months. As many as a billion animals are feared dead, experts have estimated.