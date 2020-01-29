Mattel(NEW YORK) — Mattel, the maker of the beloved Barbie, has announced a lineup of diverse dolls featuring new skin tones, wheelchairs and body types.

On Tuesday, the brand released a teaser video showcasing the dolls.

“More skin tones! More body types! More unique looks,” the caption read.

The latest Barbie pals will be part of the Fashionistas collection and it’s being labeled as the American toy company’s most diverse line.

The line features dolls with vitiligo, no hair, darker skin tones, in a wheelchair and a wide range of body types.

“As we continue to redefine what it means to be a ‘Barbie’ or look like Barbie, offering a doll with vitiligo in our main doll line allows kids to play out even more stories they see in the world around them,” the brand wrote in a statement.

Mattel worked with a dermatologist to ensure vitiligo was accurately represented.

In 2019, the brand saw success with the release of a doll that has a prosthetic limb. It was created in collaboration with 12-year-old Jordan Reeves, who is on a mission to build creative solutions that help kids with disabilities create a play experience that is more representative. Now, this offering is expanding to include a second doll with a darker skin tone.

Mattel has also revealed that the top-selling doll for every week in 2019 was a curvy black fashionista with an afro hairstyle.

“Over the past five years, the line has evolved to be more reflective of the world girls see around them by introducing more than 170+ new looks,” the brand said in a statement. “For 2020, Barbie is continuing the journey to represent global diversity and inclusivity in the fashion doll aisle by showcasing a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion.”

