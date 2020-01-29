Today is Wednesday January 29, 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas likely being loaded into ‘The Matrix’

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2020 at 8:04 am
ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Variety is reporting that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in “final negotiations” to join the cast of Matrix 4.

The cast already features a reunited original Matrix Trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss, but also Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Just in terms of a potential audience, Quantico veteran Chopra Jonas would be a great “get” for the cast: in addition to her success on these shores, she’s a singing and acting superstar to the massive Bollywood audience.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

