CARTHAGE — The Murder Re-Trial is set for a Kilgore Woman. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday the case was pushed back until May. Deborah Smiley McFadden was found guilty in 2017 for shooting her boyfriend, Edward George Jr. in 2003. McFadden was sentenced to 40 years in prison. In February of 2018, a new trial was ordered, and she is now released on bond.The trail proceedings were changed because her attorney was involved in a federal jury trial and the Special Prosecutor assigned to McFadden’s case did not have adequate time to become familiar with her case.